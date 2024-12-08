Blogging Dirty
FanSided

4 teams (and a dark horse) who could trade for Kirk Cousins during offseason

Kirk Cousins' future in Atlanta is in serious doubt.

By Grayson Freestone

Los Angeles Chargers v Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 5
Next

5. Watch out for San Francisco 49ers in potential Kirk Cousins sweepstakes

The San Francisco 49ers should not be counted out if Kirk Cousins becomes available.

Before Cousins signed with the Vikings everyone thought he would be the newest quarterback in San Francisco. Kyle Shanahan loves the quarterback and while dynamics are different now, don't overlook that.

Brock Purdy is due for a payday but let's say their disappointing season has given Shanahan doubt. If the head coach isn't 100% sold on handing a massive contract to Purdy then the next move would be landing a short-term starter like Cousins.

The veteran quarterback would land them right back in the postseason conversation next year.

4 Falcons playing their way right off team. dark. Next. players playing off Falcons

Home/Atlanta Falcons News