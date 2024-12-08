4 teams (and a dark horse) who could trade for Kirk Cousins during offseason
Kirk Cousins' future in Atlanta is in serious doubt.
5 of 5
5. Watch out for San Francisco 49ers in potential Kirk Cousins sweepstakes
The San Francisco 49ers should not be counted out if Kirk Cousins becomes available.
Before Cousins signed with the Vikings everyone thought he would be the newest quarterback in San Francisco. Kyle Shanahan loves the quarterback and while dynamics are different now, don't overlook that.
Brock Purdy is due for a payday but let's say their disappointing season has given Shanahan doubt. If the head coach isn't 100% sold on handing a massive contract to Purdy then the next move would be landing a short-term starter like Cousins.
The veteran quarterback would land them right back in the postseason conversation next year.