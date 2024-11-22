4 Teams jealous of the Atlanta Falcons heading into team's 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
1. New York Jets
The New York Jets would do anything to have six wins on the season and be anything close to relevant. Aaron Rodgers somehow convinced fans and pundits alike that this awful team was capable of turning things around and going on a run. What they are incapable of is finding a way to win in the clutch. Rodgers looks his age and doesn't have any answers when the Jets look to him to go out and win a game.
The mobility hasn't returned as hoped and New York has appeared to blame everyone but Rodgers. Firing their head coach and parting ways with a GM who has drafted well. What is the plan for the franchise moving forward? Far more talent than the Atlanta Falcons and yet you're not even in the wildcard conversation.
New York's season is over and they are left hoping that Rodgers decides to walk away and a seemingly cursed franchise has another answer. What a mess for a team that was supposed to be an AFC contender and in the Super Bowl conversation. Instead, they are left waiting for the offseason before Thanksgiving and simply hoping to be relevant in 2025.