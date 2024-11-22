4 Teams jealous of the Atlanta Falcons heading into team's 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
2. Dallas Cowboys
This may not be a popular take but consider the fact this team was beaten by Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott is hurt again. We haven't yet started the quarterback's massive extension and you need to figure out a way to pay Micah Parsons. The team has some nice pieces but this roster isn't a pass rusher or two away from being a relevant playoff team as the Falcons are currently.
Your owner seems more interested in making headlines than creating playoff wins. Dallas is a new machine with an owner always making himself the center of attention and a star defensive player more noted for his podcast than his plays on the field. You have an elite talent at receiver who is now stuck getting the ball from Cooper Rush.
There isn't a path for Dallas to get back to the top of the conference. You've locked up your cap space on two players and are expected to find a way to lock up Parsons as well. What is the path for Dallas to overcome Washington and Philly? You're the third-best team in the division and arguably a less attractive landing spot than New York, this team is in a self-imposed mess.