4 Teams jealous of the Atlanta Falcons heading into team's 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
3. New Orleans Saints
As much as it might drive New Orleans fans nuts and they would insist otherwise deep down they know they would love to be in Atlanta's position. Kirk Cousins is superior to Derek Carr even at this late stage of his career. There isn't any question the Falcons are in a better cap situation and the Atlanta roster has far more young talent and future cap space.
The problem for the Saints is the fact they continue to kick the can down the road of when the bill will be due for the Drew Brees and Sean Payton era. We are far removed from either being in the picture and this team still behaves as if they are running the franchise.
Spending future cap and doing everything in their power to keep an aging and failing roster together. At least they saw fit to part ways with Dennis Allen to help halt a seven-game losing streak. New Orleans is by far in the worst cap position in the league and has made sure they aren't going to compete for a wildcard spot or division title anytime soon. An awful team that has backed themselves into a corner.