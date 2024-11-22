4 Teams jealous of the Atlanta Falcons heading into team's 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
4. Cleveland Browns
This is again a great time to remind you the Falcons and Browns aren't in swapped situations based simply on Cleveland's willingness to include more guaranteed money in Deshaun Watson's deal. The Falcons were willing to risk their franchise and do anything it took to land a quarterback with extreme off the field concerns.
We see how that has played out for a team now starting Jameis Winston attempting to talk themselves into believing 2025 is when Watson rolls back the clock. The quarterback we watched in Houston is long gone and the Browns are stuck unable to win or rebuild.
Based on the contract they are stuck with the quarterback a bit longer. This could easily be the Falcons if Watson hadn't received a better offer from Cleveland. Now the Browns are watching their former franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield win a playoff game and carry the Bucs while they are stuck with a quarterback who cannot stay on the field and is the worst starter in the league when healthy.
There is no defense of this franchise of the choices they have made landing them in this position. Things could be far worse for the Faclons if not for the luck of Watson turning them down and Atlanta landing Kirk Cousins two seasons later.