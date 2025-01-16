4 Teams that could be trade fits for the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins

1. Cleveland Browns

Already the Browns have likely lost Deshaun Watson for the 2025 season. Even if the quarterback was able to return it isn't as if there is reason to believe he can help you win games. Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston both had far better moments as Cleveland's starting quarterback. The Browns continue to be unable to find an answer at the position.

Giving Watson a historic deal while exiling Baker Mayfield is working out exactly as it should. The team still has two seasons left of Watson's contract and must find an answer for next season. Trading for Kirk Cousins makes a level of sense in that it allows you to offer some hope to your fanbase. You understand you aren't in a position to bring in a young starter unable to escape Watson's deal.

Add Kirk Cousins as your starter for the 2025 season and hope the veteran can turn back the clock. At worst, he is a better option than Watson and you're able to move off both veterans over the next two seasons. It would be a very Cleveland move to bring in another struggling quarterback attempting to sell it as the answer to the team's problems.