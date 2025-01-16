4 Teams that could be trade fits for the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins

2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are another poorly run team that perhaps can talk themselves into breathing life back into Kirk Cousins. The team pushed out Derek Carr for understandable reasons but failed to find an answer to the position since the move. Carr's exit was viewed as the right decision at the time but the failure of Jimmy G. didn't help. Gardner Minshew was the team's latest answer and it ended in a predictable fashion.

Antonio Pierce was fired and the Raiders are left searching for a new head coach and quarterback. On the way out Pierce did have his team fighting and perhaps played their way out of position to draft a quarterback. If the Raiders are going to look at veteran options you have Kirk Cousins and perhaps Aaron Rodgers as the top targets.

Unless you're willing to pay Sam Darnold or talk yourself into drafting the 3rd or 4th quarterback off the board. The Raiders taking on Cousins deal as the Broncos and Chargers have clearly passed them isn't completely impossible. Yes, it is unlikely any team is willing to take on Kirk's salary but if there was an organization other than Cleveland willing to take the risk it is the Raiders.