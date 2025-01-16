4 Teams that could be trade fits for the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins

3. Minnesota Vikings

This is an interesting fit after Sam Darnold's implosion against the Rams in the wildcard round. It was as ugly of a playoff debut as we've seen with Darnold holding the ball forever and missing easy throws. It is clear the Vikings should move on and allow another team to overpay Darnold for what was an outlier of a season.

Perhaps the quarterback can replicate it in the regular season in the perfect situation. However, the Vikings shouldn't be the team to pay Darnold to find out. What they could consider is a reunion with a quarterback who played at a high level with the franchise for a long time. There is no organization in the league with as much love and respect for Cousins as Minnesota.

It would be easy to talk yourself into bringing in a familiar face to compete with J.J. McCarthy. If you don't trust the young quarterback, why not spend a late-round pick on a reunion with Cousins? If McCarthy is the answer you can cut Kirk the next offseason and have little investment. There is also reason to wonder if the Vikings staff could breathe confidence and life back into Kirk's career. It is at least worth reaching out if you're Atlanta.