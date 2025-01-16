4 Teams that could be trade fits for the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins

4. New York Giants

Another desperate franchise that has been unable to find an answer to the quarterback position. Since Eli Manning exited the team has turned the franchise over to Daniel Jones with only one playoff win to show for it. Jones has been a consistent liability and the team finally threw their hands up and moved on in the middle of the 2024 season.

It is hard to see the Giants not finding a way to draft their own quarterback this offseason. Still, this is the same organization that opted not to pay Saquon Barkley in favor of Daniel Jones. Add in drafting a receiver with great rookie quarterbacks still on the board and this team has a recent history of bad decisions.

Looking at teams that could talk themselves into Kirk Cousins the Giants must be on the list. New York is desperate to have any possible answer to sell their fans and Cousins is at least presenting possible stability. It doesn't seem as natural a fit as with the Browns and Raiders but it is worth noting. For a coaching staff that has been put on notice, all moves are on the table even desperate ones.