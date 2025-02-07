4 Teams that could reconsider trading for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

1. Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold's late-season implosion has really left the Vikings in limbo. The version of the quarterback that showed up when the season mattered most is consistent with who Darnold has been in his career. Can you talk yourself into paying a quarterback that could face major regression? Give the Vikings credit for getting the most out of Sam Darnold but it seems likely it is time to turn the page.

J.J. McCarthy remains an interesting fit and could have a chance to be a surprise. However, if Kirk's injury admissions are true the Vikings could talk themselves into taking a look. The best moments of the quarterback's career were with the Minnesota Vikings. Justin Jefferson and the skill players elevate talent and Cousins could have 1-2 good years left as a starter.

While it isn't a great look to trade for a starter you just parted ways with the Falcons would give Kirk away. With this in mind, the Vikings could at least have a conversation with the injury news now putting the quarterback's downfall into context. Cousins back in Minnesota makes you far better about your chances in a loaded division. It isn't a perfect fit, but it is at least worth noting.