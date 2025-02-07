4 Teams that could reconsider trading for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

3. New York Giants

When considering teams dumb enough to talk themselves into trading for Kirk Cousins you need either great offensive minds or badly run teams. The majority of great offensive minds already have their quarterbacks locked in for the 2025 season. Only Minnesota stands out as a great landing spot that has a possible opening. This leaves the rest of the potential suitors as the league's inferior teams. The Giants have parted ways with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley and are desperate for a reset.

If the team is unable to talk themselves into any of this year's quarterback rookie class perhaps they could take a look at Kirk Cousins. When healthy Cousins has a history of elevating great young receivers. Consider Kirk's early production and chemistry with Justin Jefferson.

Could New York talk themselves into a repeat performance with Malik Nabers? No matter what direction the Giants opt to go this team is in trouble. Yes, the offense has the chance to be interesting, however, you're the 4th most talented team in what appears to be the best division in the conference. Hard to dig your way out of the mess the Giants have created for themselves.