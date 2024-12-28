4 Teams who could talk themselves into adding Kirk Cousins this offseason

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders winning last week has completely changed their offseason hopes. They were in the driver's seat when it came to this offseason's thin quarterback class. Winning against Jacksonville pushed them out of reach of the top two prospects and leaves their plan at quarterback very much in question.

Kirk Cousins to the Raiders makes sense on a number of levels when you consider their other choices. The team could look to add a quarterback in the draft and bring in Cousins to compete. With where the team is sitting in the draft you aren't going to be provided with a sure answer. The Raiders lack a run game or established talent at receiver but it could be one of the few landing spots for the veteran.

Considering his history it is safe to assume the quarterback is going to whichever team is willing to pay the most. He has chased the top contracts over a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. There is nothing wrong with this but it does make it more probable you land in a bad situation and near the top of that list this offseason is the Las Vegas Raiders.