4 Teams who could talk themselves into adding Kirk Cousins this offseason

2. San Francisco 49ers

How much do the 49ers trust Brock Purdy after this season? The takes that Purdy cannot carry a team but must have perfection around him are aging very well. There is a long standing rumor that the 49ers head coach has long wanted to team up with Kirk Cousins and this could be his final chance to do so. If anyone can bring Kirk's career back to life it is the San Francisco head coach.

The only question here is whether or not the team could consider parting ways with Brock Purdy. We know they aren't afraid to take swings at the position parting ways with Jimmy G. in hopes of Trey Lance becoming a star. While that move was a miss they lucked out with Purdy and found the perfect weapons to place around him.

Now, however, the team is faced with the choice of paying Purdy or again looking to upgrade. Bringing in Cousins and looking to trade Purdy to the highest bidder wouldn't be completely out of the question. You don't want to pay the quarterback and you've proven your system can work with a myriad of starters. This would be the best situation for Cousins and has the highest chance of bringing his career back to life.