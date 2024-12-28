4 Teams who could talk themselves into adding Kirk Cousins this offseason

3. Minnesota Vikings

Another head coach that seems to be capable of elevating almost any quarterback into a top starter. Let's remember that the reason the Falcons paid Kirk Cousins in the first place was not only their desperation but the veteran playing at an MVP level prior to the season-ending injury last year. Cousins had the Vikings offense rolling and the team appeared headed for another playoff berth before the injury. Even after Cousins was done for the season the team found ways to hang in the wildcard race far longer than they should have.

Now the Vikings are in an interesting situation with rookie J.J. McCarthy missing the entire season and Sam Darnold looking like a top-ten quarterback. Will the Vikings be the team to pay Darnold or will he land elsewhere? If Darnold doesn't re-sign with the Vikings there is every reason to go back to Kirk Cousins.

Bring in the veteran who knows the offense and can help prepare McCarthy. You hope that a full healthy offseason turns back the clock for the veteran and you can rebuild his confidence. It would make sense for both sides and the Falcons would be paying the bulk of the bill.