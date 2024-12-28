4 Teams who could talk themselves into adding Kirk Cousins this offseason

4. Tennessee Titans

It seems to be clear that Will Levis isn't going to be the franchise quarterback of the future for the Titans. The quarterback's ability to create consistent turnovers and miss layups will create a healthy sense of desperation. A franchise that fired a stable coach has created their own chaos pushing themselves further away from contention. The Falcons found themselves in a similar spot and reached for Kirk Cousins, the Titans could do the same.

If there are two teams willing to overpay Kirk Cousins it would be the Titans or Raiders. If you're out of reach of this year's top two prospects you're left talking yourself into less than impressive options. Cousins could yet again become the top free agent at his position.

At least the Titans could offer a run game and Calvin Ridley as weapons to the veteran quarterback. It is an awful situation but could be one of the few jobs that Cousins actually has a chance to win. The quarterback isn't going to turn down a chance to start and rebuild his value. It is a bad situation for the veteran but could be his only option depending on how the offseason plays out.