4 teams wishing they had drafted Michael Penix Jr. after first start

1. Denver Broncos wish they had traded up for Michael Penix Jr.

Bo Nix has been good as a rookie. However, he hasn't showed he can be a dynamic player throwing the ball. He hasn't been asked to do much in the NFL after the same was true in college.

According to NextGenStats, Nix has the fourth-lowest completion percentage over expected this season, only besting Anthony Richardson, Cooper Rush, and Aaron Rodgers. Hearing that shouldn't make you feel great about the rookie quarterback, especially when he is near the bottom in average depth of target.

Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. showed why he was the best deep-ball quarterback in the draft. He can throw rockets that separate himself from Bo Nix.