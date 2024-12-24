4 teams wishing they had drafted Michael Penix Jr. after first start

2. New York Giants wish they had drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 6

We all know how good Malik Nabors will be but what does it matter if you don't have a good quarterback?

The Giants have gone through disaster this year at the most important position. They hoped Daniel Jones would turn things around which definitely didn't happen. Now, they had to watch firsthand how good Michael Penix Jr. can be.

It only adds more salt to the many wounds of Giants fans watching a debuting rookie ball out when he was there for the taking at pick six (pun intended).