4 teams wishing they had drafted Michael Penix Jr. after first start

3. Tennessee Titans wish they had drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 7

Two straight teams who put too much faith in their quarterbacks who had been nothing past mediocre throughout their careers.

The Titans recently benched mistake-prone Will Levis. Levis showed some good things as a rookie, especially when he debuted against Atlanta but his mistakes have always been concerning. This year, he took that to a whole new level; a level that had his new head coach calling him out early in the season.

Instead of taking Michael Penix Jr. at pick seven, they took JC Latham out of Alabama. That pick has had little impact on the 3-12 team. They certainly wish they could change the past.