4 teams wishing they had drafted Michael Penix Jr. after first start

4. Las Vegas Raiders wish they had traded up for Michael Penix Jr.

It was no secret how much the Las Vegas Raiders wanted Michael Penix Jr. It was widely reported that he was their guy and they thought he was about to fall to them at pick 13 but the Falcons swooped in and snatched him.

Fortunately, they got a good one in Brock Bowers, but with all the quarterback struggles they have had, I am sure they would have offered a lot to any team drafting ahead of the Falcons if they had known their intentions.

Kirk Cousins' presence kept any team from jumping ahead of the Atlanta Falcons in the draft and we are all glad for that.