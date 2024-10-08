4 Things Atlanta Falcons fans should be paying close attention to after Week 5
By Nick Halden
1. Carolina is the layup they were believed to be
Even as one of the Atlanta Falcons division rivals it is easy to feel for the Carolina fanbase. This isn't New Orleans who would have earned every bit of this misery, the Panthers are closer to Atlanta. A team that has had one great quarterback and was unable to add the needed support. This was the most painful loss of the season for the Panthers who beat themselves before they ever took the field.
It was their own draft pick they sent to Chicago for Bryce Young that would start at quarterback for the Bears. A part of that package deal was star receiver D.J. Moore who would have a career day and help run up the score on his old team.
When the Panthers pulled off an upset after Andy Dalton was put into the lineup there was some thought the season could be turning around. While the quarterback position is a bit more capable this is the same Panthers team. A franchise that has been run into the ground by their owner and now is stuck unable to rebuild correctly and nowhere close to being a team capable of winning on Sundays.