4 Things Atlanta Falcons fans should be paying close attention to after Week 5
By Nick Halden
2. The loss to Pittsburgh stings less
Yes, the Cowboys found a way to win against the Steelers but it was a lack of movement from Justin Fields and an Arthur Smith led offense that opened the door. Kirk Cousins getting owned by this defense in his first action after tearing his Achilles ages better each week. T.J. Watt is an absolute game wrecker and we saw that again against the Cowboys.
In truth, Sunday night's late matchup shouldn't have been close the Cowboys were able to move the ball and get off the field on defense. Arthur Smith may have given the Falcons his best gameplan considering what we've seen in the weeks since.
Forcing three turnovers and consistently putting Dak on the turf this Steelers defense is impressive. If given any offensive support the Steelers win this game. Atlanta making the game as close as they did with Kirk Cousins that rusty and consistently standing in the pistol the loss has aged far better.
You never want to drop a home opener but the reasons Atlanta was unable to win against this unit have become increasingly more understandable. With Cousins now confident and healthier it is easy to argue the results would be different.