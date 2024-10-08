4 Things Atlanta Falcons fans should be paying close attention to after Week 5
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta is lucky they aren't in Cleveland's situation
The Browns pushed Baker Mayfield out in an effort to sign Deshaun Watson. Giving the quarterback a historic contract is the only thing that appeared to keep Watson from becoming Atlanta's next franchise quarterback. As a reminder, this is the same move that pushed Matt Ryan out of Atlanta and brought the Falcons two seasons of Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota.
Perhaps one could argue it is karmic justice for a terrible decision. Chasing Watson understanding what was happening off the field was gross. Doing so while pushing out a franchise legend and the best quarterback in your history makes the move even worse.
Let's be clear the Falcons didn't have a change of heart and decide they were better off with Ryan or Mariota as their starting quarterback. The franchise lost the bidding war and that is the only reason they are contending for the playoffs with Kirk Cousins and not in the basement of the NFC with the Panthers.
What a mess the Browns have created for themselves, one that Atlanta could just as easily have put themselves in. One could argue it is a bit karmic for the Browns who were a far better team with an ancient Joe Flacco at the helm.