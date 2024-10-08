4 Things Atlanta Falcons fans should be paying close attention to after Week 5
By Nick Halden
4. The NFC is wide open
If the season ended today your division winners would be the Falcons, Commanders, Seahawks, and Vikings just as we all predicted. The wildcard spots would go to the Lions, Cowboys, and Bucs leaving out a number of preseason favorites. While we have a long way to go and this will change drastically a number of times it serves as a reminder.
The Lions are dealing with going from underdogs to the hunted while the 49ers can't seem to catch a break. The NFC has never been more wide open with who is capable seemingly changing each week. There simply isn't one team in this conference you can point to as reliable.
Having the Packers, Eagles, and 49ers out of the playoff picture at this moment is shocking. It speaks to the underdog teams who have been hot early and the chance that lies in front of Atlanta. They survived the toughest part of their schedule and will have key games against the Bucs, Cowboys, and Vikings to cement their playoff contender status. Believing Atlanta can contend in this conference is no longer a hypothetical they simply need to find a way to improve the pass rush.