4 Things Atlanta Falcons fans should be thankful for heading into Week 13
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's bye week not spoiling Thanksgiving weekend
Being an Atlanta Falcons fan isn't for the faint of heart considering the team's history. The franchise is yet to win a Super Bowl and we don't have to go back over what happened the last time they had a chance to change this. Not only have the Falcons failed to win one championship they have been consistent doormats of the NFC since the last time they made it to the season's final game.
Yes, they managed one playoff berth in 2017 but it was clear the core was never the same. In the seven years since the Falcons have shuffled through three coaches, five quarterbacks, and are yet to break their playoff drought.
This season appeared to be the year it was going to happen and while that is still on the table things have taken a turn. Losing to your hated division rival in the fashion Atlanta did only to respond with a sloppy blowout loss to the Broncos is why being a fan of this team is difficult in a nutshell. Giving Atlanta fans a week off to enjoy the holiday and attempt to forget their pending matchup with the Chargers is the best gift possible.