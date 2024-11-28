4 Things Atlanta Falcons fans should be thankful for heading into Week 13
By Nick Halden
2. A generational talent at running back
Arthur Smith was given all the blame for Robinson's struggles and lack of expected impact in year one. Considering the terrible decisions the head coach would consistently make it wasn't far fetched to believe the problem was completely on the former head coach. However, starting the season this year Robinson started out slow and didn't look to be the star he was expected to be.
Fast forward as we are in the final week of November and the one piece of this team you can rely on is Bijan Robinson. The way he both fights through contact or can make the first man miss is an elite skillset that has Atlanta set at the position for the next half-decade.
Even in the team's losses often the one piece of the offense that is working is Bijan Robinson. After Tyler Allgeier looked to be the better option early in the season there is now no questioning who the team's featured back should be. Bijan had all of the star power off the field and is now living up to his reputation with his production. If there is one position left the Falcons can rely on it is Bijan Robinson's.