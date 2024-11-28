4 Things Atlanta Falcons fans should be thankful for heading into Week 13
By Nick Halden
3. Stability at quarterback
Let's be fair and point out Kirk Cousins hasn't played well in either of the last two games. However, the problems with this team aren't on the veteran quarterback. Without Kirk's early season heroics this is a 2-3 win team who is completely focused on the offseason and mock drafts. How quickly fans forget what life is like without stability at the most important position.
Michael Penix Jr. is an interesting prospect who should be better than either of Atlanta's previous starting options as well. The point here being Atlanta fans are able to watch the position with a level of consistent production. The quarterback is not going to be the reason the Falcons lose as was consistently the case last season.
Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Marcus Mariota should still haunt Atlanta fans and what could have been. If the Falcons had simply kept Matt Ryan a season longer or opted to spend at the position. Perhaps the playoff drought would already be broken. Regardless, the Falcons finally have a level of stability and a reason to believe they could make it into the 2024 playoffs. Cousins is far from perfect but this is a huge positional upgrade.