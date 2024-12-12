4 Things Kirk Cousins must do in team's final four games to stay with Atlanta
By Nick Halden
1. Win four remaining games
The Atlanta Falcons were 6-3 and sat in complete control of the NFC South with zero reason to believe we would be here. Kirk Cousins imploding has changed Atlanta's season and lost Atlanta two very winnable games that would have kept the division lead with just average quarterback play. For the quarterback to have any argument to stay in the lineup, you cannot lose another game this season.
While that might seem like a high bar to set consider the Falcons are playing the Raiders, Commanders, Giants, and Panthers to finish the season. You're asking Cousins to take care of business against tanking teams and beat one above-average NFC wildcard contender. Atlanta's end to the season couldn't get any simpler for a quarterback who is going to be given a chance to carve up teams already letting go of the rope.
Even a contending Washington team has had at times what is a very leaky secondary. There isn't an elite defense left on Atlanta's schedule. Cousins is going to be matched up against Desmond Ridder, Drew Lock, Jayden Daniels, and Bryce Young. A clear advantage in every matchup anything short of four wins should have Penix into the starting lineup.