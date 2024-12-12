4 Things Kirk Cousins must do in team's final four games to stay with Atlanta
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins must have a strong playoff performance
The Atlanta Falcons don't need to win a playoff game for Kirk Cousins to have a chance to return in the 2025 season. However, they must make it there and Cousins cannot be the reason this team loses. There are a myriad of coaching and roster problems for Atlanta that have all contributed to the team's losing streak.
What has put Cousins in the center of the storm is the fact he is being paid to be the solution. When you're not only failing to be the solution but arguably the biggest part of the problem you're going to get deserved heat. Still, the Falcons sticking with the veteran as their starter gives him a chance to salvage the season and give himself a chance at returning next year.
In truth, it might take even less than this list when you consider Kirk's contract. The deal had Cousins all but locked in as the starter with anything close to average play. Now the veteran needs a late surge for that to still be the case. Win out and get the Falcons into a playoff game where you're not the reason they lose. This is more than enough to return next season and compete with Penix for the starting job.