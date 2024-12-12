4 Things Kirk Cousins must do in team's final four games to stay with Atlanta
By Nick Halden
4. No more rookie turnovers
Kirk Cousins now only has two more touchdowns than interceptions and leads the league. This isn't to say the veteran has to play completely clean down the stretch of the season. Knowing the veteran's game this isn't a realistic expectation. Cousins is likely to end the year with 20+ interceptions but what must change is how they are happening.
Not every interception is created equal and Kirk's have been the type that results in rookie quarterbacks seeing the bench. Staring down his receivers and double-clutching the ball giving the defense time to react and read the quarterback's eyes. Add in forced throws that were completely not needed and you have the majority of the quarterback's turnovers.
Kirk Cousins doesn't have to play clean football the rest of the way, however, he must show improvement in how he turns the ball over. You cannot continue to show the defense where the ball is going and force throws that simply aren't there.
It's as if the shootout against Tampa broke Kirk's brain into thinking every play is a do-or-die situation. The Falcons quarterback must show the ability to understand the situation and limit the type of turnovers he allows in the season's final four games.