4 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned in team's 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's pass rush is unexplainably bad
This was already known heading into this week with the bye a needed respite for Atlanta Falcons fans sitting and watching any quarterback carve up their defense. At this point, you could put a fan in the backfield against the Falcons and they are going to have time and a clean enough pocket to find the open man. This pass rush is historically bad and the only team within shouting distance of Atlanta drove this point home.
The Carolina Panthers were in the conversation for the worst pass rush in the league. Still, the Falcons had a decided lead based on the last weeks of the season. It seemed the Panthers might be back into the conversation tasked with facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
A fair take that played out completely differently than expected with Carolina putting Patrick Mahomes on the ground five different times. Half of Atlanta's season total in sacks was gotten by one of the worst teams in the league in one game. There is no more defending the pieces that Terry Fontenot has put into place or how they are being used. This is a historically embarrassing pass rush.