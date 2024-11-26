4 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned in team's 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
2. The conference remains wide open
Wins from Seattle and Dallas have furthered the question mark of how the playoff picture is going to take shape in the NFC. What is clear is that it is the Eagles and Lions far ahead of the pack and everyone else remaining a question mark. There isn't one team in the conference you can take completely off the board outside of the Giants and Panthers.
Atlanta and Tampa should remain focused on the division with that being their best path into the playoffs. However, with Sunday's results, it is no longer off the table that either team works their way into playoff contention for the final wildcard spot.
The Vikings and Packers appear to have two of the spots locked up with a handful of teams racing for the final spot. It appears it will come down to the Seahawks, 49ers, Bucs, Falcons, Cardinals, and Rams with two of these teams finding a way in via division wins and the remainder fighting for the last spot.
It serves as a reminder of how much is left to be decided and what Atlanta has ahead of them even with the frustrations the franchise had going into the bye.