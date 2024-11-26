4 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned in team's 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
3. Tampa isn't going away
Despite the Falcons sweeping the Bucs in the season series this division race is very much alive. The Saints and Panthers have both played themselves out of position but the Bucs survived the tough part of their schedule. There aren't many losses to be found on Tampa's remaining schedule putting all the pressure on the Falcons out of the bye.
While the Bucs are playing the Panthers the Falcons will be taking on a Chargers team sure to be focused after a tough game against Baltimore. Atlanta follows this matchup with a road matchup against the Vikings. Two expected playoff teams while the Bucs are taking on the tomato cans of the league.
The good news for the Falcons is they should be able to maintain the division lead simply by splitting the next two games. If you can do that you have a great trio of games left against the Panthers, Raiders, and Giants that should all be wins. Ten wins should get you a NFC South title and hosting a first-round wildcard game. Atlanta's path is there simply needing to take care of the league's worst teams and finding a way to win one of the three remaining games.