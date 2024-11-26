4 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned in team's 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
4. Bryce Young appears to have figured things out
Yes, the Carolina Panthers lost to the Chiefs but there is no question the game was a moral victory. A great Kansas City defense was unable to stop Bryce Young from moving the ball up and down the field consistently. The one downside for the Panthers was the fact they were forced to settle for field goals early in the game.
However, the offense fought back and found a way for a late game tying touchdown and two-point conversion. It was easily the best moment of Young's career and a warning to the rest of the South. A quarterback who looked completely lost at this level appears to have figured things out for a franchise that did little to help him.
This isn't great news for the rest of the division who had been relying on Carolina's inability to get the position right. It isn't simply one week either with the team having won back-to-back games before this past week's loss. Bryce Young looked like the quarterback we watched for the bulk of his college career flying around the field and making plays.