4 Top Atlanta Falcons 2025 free agents and where they will land

1. Drew Dalman- New England Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons are going to have a healthy level of interest in re-signing their starting center. The issue is going to be paying top of the market value for the center when so much is already invested along the offensive line. Not only do you have extremely limited cap space, but you understand that down the road you will be forced to pay Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Michael Penix Jr. and none of those deals are getting any cheaper.

Dalman's early-season injury proved the Falcons can survive without their starting center. The downgrade was obvious but it wasn't as impactful a loss as expected. Looking at potential landing spots and teams with the extra cap to spend the Patriots stand out.

The entire league just watched exactly how you beat the Kansas City Chiefs and that is winning in the trenches. Drew Dalman is a great veteran piece to help Drake Maye take the next step. New England's offensive and defensive lines need to be reinforced and this is a great step in that direction. The one concern here is whether or not Dalman will prioritize getting top dollar over a chance to win.