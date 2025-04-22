4 Veteran defenders the Atlanta Falcons could sign after the 2025 NFL Draft

Any remaining Atlanta moves in free agency are going to be made after Thursday's NFL Draft. Atlanta is heading into the defining event with only five selections and far too many defensive needs to answer. Even a potential trade back is only going to help the team so much. It would be surprising not to see one or two noteworthy defensive signings on the heels of the weekend's event. With this in mind, let's look at the top potential fits for the Falcons remaining in free agency.

Matthew Judon

Atlanta's trade for Judon remains one of the more frustrating decisions of the 2024 offseason. Despite this, the Falcons should consider a reunion based on a complete lack of remaining options. There is an argument to be made that Judon is the best remaining edge rusher on the market. As long as defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has realistic expectations, a reunion makes sense.

Von Miller

The other edge rusher in the discussion for the best remaining free agent at the position is Miller. We've seen a number of versions of the veteran over the years. The latest is a veteran leader who is going to get you 4-5 sacks and a handful of moments that turn back the clock. Miller is no longer the dominating force from his days with the Broncos or Rams. However, there is still a lot of value in bringing in the veteran.

Stephon Gilmore

Whenever it appears Gilmore is ending the end of his career, the corner seems to find a way to have a great season. Gimore signing a one-year deal with the Falcons adds needed depth to the secondary. The Falcons had consistent issues with the unit and somehow decided their offseason strategy should be to retain every meaningful piece from the 2024 season.

Asante Samuel Jr.

Is the corner out of Atlanta's budget? This is a question the Falcons should be debating, looking at their underwhelming secondary. Samuel makes it a far better unit and gives you a chance to have a reliable trio alongside Mike Hughes and A.J. Terrell. At the very least, it is worth reaching out and finding out if there is a potential fit.