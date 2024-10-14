4 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons win over Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
Loser: Lorenzo Carter
The Atlanta Falcons need to take Lorenzo Carter off the field. The pass rusher had Andy Dalton and allowed the aging quarterback to escape and rumble for a long first-down run. This one play is indicative of the level of play Carter has been bringing consistently. If you're unable to get to the quarterback and cannot contain the run, why are you in the lineup?
Carter's entire argument for remaining in the Atlanta Falcons starting rotation was the ability to set the edge and play the run. Carter has never been an elite pass rusher, though this level of complete inability to find the quarterback is new.
The Falcons have few other options on the roster but whether it is their current options or free-agent signings things can't get any worse. Carter is far from the only thing wrong with Atlanta's pass rush but he is near the top of the list.
When you're playing at this level there is no other choice but to look at benching the defender. Any other choice is either out of touch or speaks to the complete lack of other options. A great day for Atlanta was only marred by an inability to get to Andy Dalton.