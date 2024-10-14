4 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons win over Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
Winner: Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Allgeier had 100-yards rushing while averaging more than 5.8-yards-per-carry. When Bijan Robinson is rolling Atlanta easily has the best backfield in the league. What makes Allgeier so fun to watch is his ability to get an extra 2-3 yards that defy any explanation. Keeping his legs moving and making sure to always fall forward for the extra yard.
As simplistic as this may sound it isn't something we have consistently seen from Robinson as of yet and what makes Allgeier so valuable. Running through contact and showing improvement as a receiver and pass protector there is so much to love from Allgeier so far this season.
It is fitting the Falcons allow Allgeier to finish the game setting the team up for their final score after he set the table early. Robinson might have gotten Atlanta's first rushing touchdown, but it was Allgeier who set it up.
Atlanta has a great problem in their backup forming a real argument to be the team's starter. With his third career 100-yard rushing game Allgeier continues to find ways to help Atlanta win and force the team to up his carries. A great night for Allgeier and Atlanta's rushing attack.