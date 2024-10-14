4 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons win over Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
Winner: Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson needed a breakout game to re-establish himself as this team's star back. While Allgeier might have finished with more rushing yards Robinson had two touchdowns and had a higher yards per carry average. Something that stood out with how often Allgeier has outperformed Robinson this season.
This is the backfield Atlanta Falcons fans are hoping to see. Allow Kirk Cousins to settle in and take the pressure off the passing attack. After the Falcons rebounded from early defensive struggles Robinson and Allgeier took over this game. Anytime the team needed to give the defense a break and burn clock there was zero issue moving the ball.
Atlanta's backs combined for thirty-three carries on the night with 200-rushing yards and 3-touchdowns on the night. Robinson has all the attitude and reputation of a star back but this is only the second game this season we have seen a star level of production.
With Atlanta's struggles stopping the run and rushing the passer this is their recipe to win. Robinson and Allgeier running out the clock and Atlanta leaning on Kirk Cousins only when they have no other choice. A great sign for the Atlanta star that perhaps he will begin living up to lofty expectations.