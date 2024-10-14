4 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons win over Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
Loser: Atlanta's rush defense
It is a really tough look for the Atlanta Falcons' first and second levels when you can't stop the run or rush the passer. Whether it was Chuba Hubbard or Andy Dalton, Atlanta's effort and ability to finish a play isn't there. Atlanta's run defense is at the bottom of the league along with being unable to put pressure on the quarterback.
The secondary was left to cover for far too long and is expected far too often to finish run plays. The lack of production in the first two levels of Atlanta's defense is astounding. It is hard to be so completely inept at both stopping the run and getting to the quarterback.
Carolina's banged-up offensive line looked like one of the better units in the league against the Falcons. For a defense that started out hot against the Steelers, Eagles, and Chiefs they are no longer carrying their weight. Atlanta's best defense is staying on the field and running out the clock. Right now it is working but as the competition improves deeper into the season it cannot be sustained. Whether it is changing the starting lineup or their plan of attack this cannot continue.