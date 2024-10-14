4 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons win over Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kirk Cousins
To be fair, Kirk Cousins struggled early on and looked a bit more like the quarterback we watched early in the season. However, as the game wore on and Cousins loosened up the offense continued to flow. Most importantly Cousins made wise decisions and didn't put the ball in harm's way. Interceptions have plagued Cousins early and playing a clean game was a great step forward.
Even with rushing the ball thirty-four times the veteran quarterback still had 225-passing yards and a touchdown on the night. This is who Cousins needs to be against lesser teams. Putting on the cape as he did against Tampa only when the situation demands it. Atlanta being able to trust their quarterback and running game against a lesser team is a new feeling. One Atlanta fans hope continues with a veteran leader and great duo in the backfield.
Cousins continues to show great trust in Darnell Mooney and Drake London. If it is a play with the game on the line it is these two pass catchers you can circle. Cousins continues to look more comfortable taking hits and moving in the pocket giving reason to believe this level of scoring can be sustained.