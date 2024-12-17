4 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons sloppy win over Las Vegas Raiders

Loser: Kirk Cousins

How do you not put in Michael Penix Jr. in at this point of the season? This version of Kirk Cousins isn't an NFL quarterback or capable of winning games against capable teams. This wasn't about Atlanta winning, it was defined by an awful Raiders team fumbling away the game.

Cousins was missing layups and fading away from contact. Even handing the ball off was an adventure at times for a quarterback who simply couldn't do anything well on Monday night. It is impossible to continue to defend the veteran no matter the reason for his sudden fall.

Another interception gives the quarterback his 9th in the last five games against one lone touchdown pass. Add in the complete lack of faith from Zac Robinson and there is zero reason Cousins should be in the lineup at this point of the season. The Atlanta offense was reduced to turning around and handing it off to Allgeier and Robinson in predictable fashion. There was zero faith in Cousins to drop back and push the ball down the field. Despite this, Cousins remained on the field and continued to get unearned chances to put the game away. Kirk Cousins should be benched if the Atlanta is serious about finishing the season well.