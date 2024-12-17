4 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons sloppy win over Las Vegas Raiders

Loser: Raheem Morris

It is past time to begin questioning the head coach who continues to back Kirk Cousins. The head coach has put the fate of the season in Kirk's hands and deserves to have his fate determined by the results as well. It isn't just the quarterback management that is frustrating for Atlanta fans, the sloppy play and lack of being prepared is increasingly obvious.

You had an extra day to prepare for a tanking Raiders team and this was the result. Morris continues to back a quarterback he doesn't trust to throw the ball and a kicker he doesn't trust to attempt a long kick. This resulted in the most laughably Falcons play of the season. Younghoe Koo was brought on the field to attempt a field goal, but it was a fake.

Not a fake play, but a fake field goal attempt with Koo brought on the field in an attempt to draw the defense offsides. That is what this Atlanta offense has resorted in attempting to get a first-down. Trotting a kicker on the field they have zero trust in all hoping that the defense jumps early and gives them a free first down, not great.