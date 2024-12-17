4 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons sloppy win over Las Vegas Raiders

Loser: Terry Fontenot

The Atlanta Falcons GM was the decision maker when the franchise decided to put the fate of two seasons in the hands of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. The GM was given a fresh start with Raheem Morris and appeared to have more front-office control after the changes last offseason. His response was signing Kirk Cousins to an $180-million dollar contract. A deal that cannot be escaped for the first two seasons due to very heavy guarantees.

You follow this up by drafting a rookie quarterback inside the top-ten. When your $180-million dollar quarterback is imploding and your season is in freefall because of it did the rookie save the season? No, due to the contract you handed the veteran your top-ten pick remains blocked from finding his way into the lineup.

This was on full display on Monday night with the Falcons afraid to let Cousins throw a pass and refusing to put Penix in the game. Add in the complete lack of help from the draft and three years of consistent misses and it is time for a change. No matter how the season ends, Terry Fontenot should be looking for a new landing spot this offseason.