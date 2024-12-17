4 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons sloppy win over Las Vegas Raiders

Winner: Bijan Robinson

How can you not love this performance from Bijan? What a gritty game when the entire defense was flying toward the line of scrimmage. They had zero reason to fear Kirk Cousins and understood what Atlanta's offense was reduced to. The Falcons were simply handing the ball off and attempting to find a way to run out the clock and survive the Raiders.

Robinson finished the night with 125-rushing yards on 22-attempts. Finding ways to make the first man miss and create positive 3-4 yard gains even when the room wasn't there. If the Falcons can get anything close to capable play from the quarterback position Bijan is going to quickly be considered among the league's best backs.

The Falcons are asking too much of Robinson due to their refusal to make a change at the quarterback position. If this version of Kirk Cousins continues to show up, it is going to grow increasingly difficult for Robinson. It is easy to imagine what the Falcons' offensive attack could look like with a quarterback capable of making deep throws and Robinson able to take advantage of a defense forced to play honestly.