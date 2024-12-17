4 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons sloppy win over Las Vegas Raiders

Loser: Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons were begging their former quarterback to end their season. Ridder was given continual chances to put the Raiders in control of the game and had zero answers. The quarterback would finish with two interceptions, with the final pick coming on a desperation heave in the game's final play.

Ridder looked exactly as how Atlanta Falcons remember him unable to make the easy throws and turnover prone. It is easy to make the argument this is the last we see of Ridder starting in this league.

Winner: Jimmy Lake

Another great game of adjustments and counters from the Atlanta defensive coordinator. Along with the game against the Chargers, it was Lake's most impressive game of the season. Kirk Cousins and the offense gave you nothing and you still found answers.

Creating three turnovers, a safety, and consistently putting Desmond Ridder on the ground. You cannot ask more of an Atlanta team that found a way to win. A win that is completely in the hands of the defense and the special teams units. Lake still should be on the hot seat but it was a nice week from the Atlanta coordinator.