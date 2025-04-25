49ers steal Falcons' dream first-round target

Only four picks before Atlanta's number was called, Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams found a new home in San Francisco. From the perspective of the Georgia pass rusher, the fit simply couldn't get any sweeter. You join the force that is Nick Bosa, and will benefit from learning alongside one of the best in the game. For Atlanta, it is a gut punch that serves as yet another missed opportunity to add a potential franchise pass rusher.

Whether it was drafting Kyle Pitts over Micah Parsons or passing on T.J. Watt, the Falcons have a rich recent history of missing on pass rushers. While it remains to be seen if that will continue this season, things are off to a rough start. Williams was the safest selection at the position after Abdul Carter. If the Falcons were going to target a pass rusher inside the top-fifteen, this was the best fit.

Mykel Williams flying off the board shows the level of talent Atlanta has missed out on

Furthering this possible selection is how it would finally appease Georgia fans who are continually annoyed with the franchise ignoring potential Bulldog selections. Considering Terry Fontenot's draft history after round one, this is perhaps a fair criticism.

It is unquestionably one that is earned this season when you look at the potential of Williams and what it would have meant in Atlanta. However, the team simply didn't have the needed assets to move up four picks to have a chance to land the potential star pass rusher.

If there is one bright side for the Falcons, at least it wasn't Carolina or New Orleans that landed the Georgia product. Having to face Williams twice each season would only further the team's frustration with missing out on the clear best fit in this year's first round. How Atlanta chose to pivot deserves credit looking at how the first-round fell.