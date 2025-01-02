5 Atlanta Falcons playing their final game with the team this Sunday

1. Richie Grant, S

Richie Grant hasn't had the career he would've liked with the Atlanta Falcons. The second-round pick was heralded as a versatile safety coming out of UCF but that hasn't shown up through four seasons.

Grant has had plenty of opportunities to prove himself but issues in coverage and tackling have always resulted in his benching. This year, the Falcons made a late move by signing Justin Simmons to bump Grant out of the starting lineup.

He is due to hit free agency and there is little reason to think he will return. It is in the best interest of both parties to move on and hopefully, the safety can find success elsewhere.