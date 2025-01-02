5 Atlanta Falcons playing their final game with the team this Sunday

2. Justin Simmons, S

Speaking of Justin Simmons, the former Pro Bowl safety hasn't been the player he once was.

The Denver Broncos surprised many last offseason by releasing their legendary safety. Terry Fontenot stole him from the many interested teams and signed him to a one-year deal. However, he has proven why his former team released him as he has looked slow all year.

There is no reason for the Dirty Birds to bring him back. They will look elsewhere for a safety to pair with the great Jessie Bates.