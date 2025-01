3. Dee Alford, CB

Dee Alford has been picked on more than any cornerback in the NFL this season. He has cost the defense countless times, including last Sunday's deadly loss to the Washington Commanders.

Jimmy Lake has given his slot corner more opportunities than he deserves and he has never capitalized on it. With an expiring contract, don't expect him to return.

Slot cornerback has to be aggressively addressed in the offseason. They cannot go another season without a reliable inside guy.