5 Atlanta Falcons playing their final game with the team this Sunday

4. Lorenzo Carter, OLB

Lorenzo Carter has served his purpose with the Atlanta Falcons. He originally came to this team to be a rotational player but has instead spent most of his time as a starter.

The veteran linebacker is in the final year of his deal and, unfortunately for him, it has been his worst season in the NFL. An injury and overall lackluster play will take a potential re-signing off the table.

Carter needs to join a team that allows him to be a reliable, rotational player rather than a starter. The Falcons aren't a good fit for him moving forward.